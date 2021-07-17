Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

No rest for the wet and weary: scattered storms expected this weekend

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rain totals are adding up across our region, adding another inch and a half in Baton Rouge, with some spots near Central getting upwards of five to six inches yesterday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17(WAFB)

An approaching front from the north will continue to close in on our area, but will stall out to the north over the next few days. This feature, paired with ample Gulf moisture, plus daytime heating, will lead to another round of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17(WAFB)

The weekend won’t be a washout, but heavy rain is still a possibility. This persistent weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, we started the weekend with patchy dense fog and visibilities reduced to one mile or less. This morning fog can be expected the next few mornings, and will subside around mid-morning each day. Just remember the low beams, not the brights on the roads.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17(WAFB)

We saw over an inch of rain yesterday and could see that again today. Rain chances will be high during the afternoons and much lower for the nights and mornings. Highs will be near 90 the next few days with lots of humidity, making it feel closer to 100.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 17(WAFB)

For the most part, rain amounts should be manageable, but excessive rain and ponding will continue to be a threat. There is no break from these high rain chances in the forecast at this time.

DOWNLOAD THE WAFB FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Gov. Edwards announces press conference on Friday
Gov. Edwards, state officials address latest rise in COVID-19 cases
The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Adams Street.
Police investigating fatal shooting
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana lawmakers to hold historic veto override session

Latest News

WAFB 9NEWS at 6: First Alert Weather Friday, July 16
WAFB 9NEWS at 6: First Alert Weather Friday, July 16
First Alert at 4 weather Friday, July 16, 2021
First Alert at 4 weather Friday, July 16, 2021
WAFB First Alert Alexa Weather
WAFB 9NEWS at 12: First Alert Weather Friday, July 16
WAFB 9NEWS at 12: First Alert Weather Friday, July 16