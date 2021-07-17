No rest for the wet and weary: scattered storms expected this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rain totals are adding up across our region, adding another inch and a half in Baton Rouge, with some spots near Central getting upwards of five to six inches yesterday.

An approaching front from the north will continue to close in on our area, but will stall out to the north over the next few days. This feature, paired with ample Gulf moisture, plus daytime heating, will lead to another round of scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.

The weekend won’t be a washout, but heavy rain is still a possibility. This persistent weather pattern will continue for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, we started the weekend with patchy dense fog and visibilities reduced to one mile or less. This morning fog can be expected the next few mornings, and will subside around mid-morning each day. Just remember the low beams, not the brights on the roads.

We saw over an inch of rain yesterday and could see that again today. Rain chances will be high during the afternoons and much lower for the nights and mornings. Highs will be near 90 the next few days with lots of humidity, making it feel closer to 100.

For the most part, rain amounts should be manageable, but excessive rain and ponding will continue to be a threat. There is no break from these high rain chances in the forecast at this time.

