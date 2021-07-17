Ask the Expert
Authorities investigating fatal shooting on Harelson Street
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday, July 16.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block Harelson Street around 10:24 a.m.

According to the report the victim 32-year-old Darryl Weber Jr. had a verbal argument with 25-year-old Charles Wade and another individual. During the argument Wade pulled out a gun and shot Weber.

Weber died at the scene and Wade turned himself into authorities. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).

