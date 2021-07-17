Ask the Expert
27th annual Casas For CASA Fundraiser to raise money for kids in need

The "Magnolia Mansion" CASA playhouse is on display until July 25 at the East Baton Rouge...
The "Magnolia Mansion" CASA playhouse is on display until July 25 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood Blvd. Raffle tickets are $5.(Capital Area CASA Association)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are on sale now for the the 27th annual Casas for CASA playhouse fundraiser.

The event creates awareness and raises money to support CASA’s advocacy efforts on behalf of abused children in Baton Rouge.

The fundraiser kicks off with the 2021 “Magnolia Mansion” CASA playhouse on display from June 1 until July 25 at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood Blvd. Raffle tickets are $5 each and are available online at casabr.org.

The playhouse was designed by Lilliput Play Homes and assembled by local builders, Faulk and Meek General Contractors.

This year a silent auction will be online only.

Guests can register and shop online July 12 until July 25.

Casas for CASA will wrap up with a virtual CASA Fiesta on Sunday, July 25 when guests can watch the event online while enjoying takeout tacos from Superior Grill (Highland Road location only) at home. Tickets for takeout tacos can be purchased online for $50, and guests can take part in a wine pull when they pick up their take out if they would like.

All proceeds benefit Capital Area CASA Association, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in need of safe, permanent homes.

The fundraiser enables Capital Area CASA to continue serving every child in East Baton Rouge Parish who needs a voice.

