Zachary Downtown Live Summer Series featuring live band, food trucks

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Downtown Live Summer Series will be happening at the Zachary Historic Village Gazebo Friday.

It’s happening July 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event is family-friendly and will have named bands like the Florida Street Blowhards, food trucks and fun for the entire family.

You can bring your chair or blanket. They’re asking for you to leave pets and ice chests at home.

