Wives of law enforcement face a struggle many will never understand

(Source: Associated Press)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wives of law enforcement face a struggle that many of us will never understand.

“There’s nothing like talking to another spouse that knows ‘hey, my husband works late, my husband is out here in danger every day,” Kellie Lowe, president of the National Police Wives Association, said.

Lowe started the group after the events in Ferguson, Missouri.

This week, members from all over the nation are in Baton Rouge to support each other and build bridges within their communities.

“On Wednesday we had a courageous conversation about diversity, inclusion and allyship with the community, we are figuring out some of the things that we can do to humanize our officers but also to connect cops and community,” Lowe said.

Rendy Richard is the vice president of the association and a former officer. She said their meeting this week is special because it also marks the five-year anniversary of the Baton Rouge ambush.

“On a clear, sunny Sunday morning, our worlds totally turned upside down,” Richard said.

Richard said that day affected not only Baton Rouge, but the whole country.

“We have spouses from all over the country, law enforcement spouses from all over the country that have been affected by the events within the last year,” Richard said.

But, from that pain is a goal to help each other be advocates for the community and law enforcement.

“I think we do that between our law enforcement and police through our spouses. They’re family, they’re community members,” Richard said.

The memorial walk is open to the public and starts at 8 a.m. at the B-Quick gas station.

