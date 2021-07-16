Widespread rains expected into next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not a forecast that any of us wants to see or hear, but rain chances will continue to run well above normal through the weekend and into next week. This weekend should not be a washout, but rains could become more persistent and a bit heavier next week as a cold front stalls in our vicinity.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 16 (WAFB)

Today shapes up to be similar to yesterday, with isolated showers early, especially along the coast, gradually building inland through the morning and into the afternoon. Rain chances are posted at 70% for today, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

The pattern largely remains unchanged this weekend, with rain chances at 60% to 70% and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Again, all-day washouts are not expected, but locally heavy downpours will remain possible and any heavier storms will be capable of dumping 1 to 2 inches or more of rainfall in a relatively short time.

The rains are only expected to become more widespread and potentially heavier through much of next week as a cold front approaches and stalls nearby. Daily rain chances are posted at 70% to 80% through Wednesday and at 60% to 70% for the end of the week.

The latest rainfall outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows 1.5″ to 3.0″ on average, with model guidance also in that general vicinity. However, given the pattern and a stalling front nearby, there’s some potential that rains could overachieve what guidance currently depicts.

