West Nile cases pop up around the capital region, but experts say they don’t want folks to panic just be prepared

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just within this past year, the CDC counted 14 people that are confirmed cases for West Nile. Rain and heat are the perfect combinations for mosquitoes, but right now the state is in the prime time for West Nile cases to pop up. Megan Bass and her family of four know Louisiana is bound to have mosquitoes just about every summertime, but they have a few tricks up their sleeves to keep those pesky mosquitoes away. “So, keeping the grass short helps a little bit, but you know with it raining I haven’t been able to do that much…also have types of plants I use the citronella plant to help like a sitting area,” says Bass.

A citronella plant is actually used a lot to keep mosquitoes away, some use it in candles. Even, other plants like chrysanthemums are used in sprays to keep the bugs away. “I mean it obviously doesn’t take them all away, but it obviously helps, and then the citronella smoke; it kind of defers them,” adds Bass.

Little remedies like these can help during mosquito season—and keep the disease from people—already West Baton Rouge Mosquito control has found one positive case of West Nile in a mosquito. “So, we don’t want the public to panic, but we do want people to take precautions, West Nile is native to the state, it shows up every year, and it is normal to show up in our mosquito samples that is the whole idea of our testing; it’s meant to be an early warning indicator,” says George Bragg who is the director of West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control. Bragg says they will probably see more cases later on in July and into August, but they will continue to put up traps and spray the area to keep the case numbers low, and to keep those mosquitoes away from you.

Bragg also adds that if folks are going to use bug spray, look for those that use Picardin or Deet that has a 15% or 20% bug solution for protection.

