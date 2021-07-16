Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Albany Hornets

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp wrapping up and we’ve got another new head coach out in Albany, Louisiana.

Head coach David Knight, who had been the defensive coordinator a couple of years ago, takes over an Albany team that started 3-1 in the COVID season, but dropped its last three to finish with a losing mark, missing the playoffs.

However, the guys we talked to after Thursday’s weight room session say having a real off-season with a coach that’s already been around plus a close knit senior class could lead to a winning season and a playoff victory.

