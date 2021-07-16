Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Southern University President-Chancellor, Dr. Ray Belton announces retirement

Southern University Chancellor and President Ray Belton
Southern University Chancellor and President Ray Belton(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University System President and Chancellor of Southern University A&M College, Dr. Ray Belton has announced his retirement.

Belton announced during a Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, July 16, that his retirement will be effective Fall 2022.

“By 2022, I will have served as a chief executive officer for more than 21 years, the first 14 years as chancellor of Southern University Shreveport and then, for seven years as president-chancellor for the System and SUBR,” Belton said. “This also will mark 35 years of service with the University. Over the course of my tenure, I have had the great fortune to work with some exceptionally talented colleagues. Together, I believe our work has enabled us to position the University in a manner that it will continue to be seen as a premier institution within the higher education community.”

Belton made history becoming Southern University’s first president-chancellor when the Southern University System Board of Supervisors combined the roles in 2015.

Belton, a native of Shreveport who graduated from SUSLA, continued his studies at Southern University A&M College where he graduated first in his class. He earned a Master of Arts in counseling from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a Doctor of Philosophy in educational administration from the University of Texas at Austin. Belton is a tenured professor of psychology.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Justin Williamson
WANTED: Man accused of molesting juvenile
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion
Hundreds of thousands of La. residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion
Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child's school...
Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child’s school district stands
Police seeking driver accused of injuring elderly woman in hit and run crash

Latest News

Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana lawmakers to hold historic veto override session
This photo provided by John Dillon shows the effects of flooding in the Colorado River through...
Louisiana man dies while on hiking trip at the Grand Canyon
Governor John Bel Edwards to hold news conference today
Governor John Bel Edwards to hold news conference today