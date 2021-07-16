Ask the Expert
Saints Onyemata suspended after testing positive for banned substance

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during...
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata plays against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Onyemata is facing a suspension after testing positive for an unknown banned substance. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)(Brian Blanco | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the Saints’ best defensive players will be suspended to start the 2021 season after reportedly testing positive for a banned substance.

David Onyemata did not name which substance he tested positive for, but in a post on his Instagram story, said he “was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news.”

“I am responsible for what I put in my body,” the post read. “As I have never knowingly taken anything could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing supplements I was taking at the time of the test.”

It was not immediately clear how long Onyemata’s suspension will last.

More: Ranking the Saints: #11 David Onyemata

David Onyemata is facing a suspension after testing positive for an unknown banned substance.
David Onyemata is facing a suspension after testing positive for an unknown banned substance.(WVUE)

Onyemata received a one-game suspension in 2019 after he was cited for having marijuana in his house.

