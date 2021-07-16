Ask the Expert
Police investigating fatal shooting

The shooting happened in the 4700 block of Adams Street.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16. It happened in a neighborhood located off N. Foster Boulevard near Choctaw.

Police have not yet identified a motive or suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

