Police investigating fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 16. It happened in a neighborhood located off N. Foster Boulevard near Choctaw.

Police have not yet identified a motive or suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

