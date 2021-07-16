BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, July 17, will mark 5 years from awful Sunday, the ambush on law enforcement in Baton Rouge.

But we found a glimmer of good from that horrific time, in a message meant for a moment, that is living on.

If you drive by one home in Baton Rouge, you’ll notice two signs in the front yard.

“This sign is one of the things that is part of Montrell Jackson’s legacy,” said Katherine Robillard, a Baton Rouge resident.

It’s just 7 words....

“He (Montrell) said, ‘Pease don’t let hate infect your heart,’” said Robillard.

But those words, mean a hell of a lot more to Katherine Robillard.

“And I think it’s a lesson that we’re still trying to learn today. Many of us have different views, different ideas, and just because we’re different, doesn’t mean that we have to judge anyone,” said Robillard.

The signs are from the Montrell Lyle Jackson Foundation.

Saturday is the anniversary of one of the worst days in the history of Baton Rouge.

When three officers were deliberately gunned down and murdered in broad daylight.

'Please Don't Let Hate Infect Your Heart' signs pop up in Baton Rouge on 5 year anniversary of officer ambush (WAFB)

Officer Matthew Gerald, Deputy Brad Garafola, and Corporal Montrell Jackson, whose memory lives on by that very quote on the sign.

“I really just thing it brings awareness to the Montrell Jackson Foundation and what it stands for and the causes that it helps. And so, what a wonderful way to support the families of those living on,” said Robillard.

Robillard says the signs are a reminder to teach her son, not to let hate infect his heart.

“And being a white mom to a bi-racial child, is difficult. And so embracing him and his identity, and also reminding him that we don’t have to let people with negative views dictate our lives, is important to me,” said Robillard.

And in front of the spot where all that evil took place on Airline Highways, now sits a small memorial for the three officers, with their pictures on it, a wreath and balloons.

Officer Matthew Gerald, Deputy Brad Garafola and Corporal Montrell Jackson, who's memory lives on by that very quote on the sign. "I really just thing it brings awareness to the Montrell Jackson Foundation and what it stands for and the causes that it helps. And so, what a wonderful way to support the families of those living on," said Robillard. Robillard says the signs are a reminder to teach her son, not to let hate infect his heart. "And being a white mom to a bi-racial child, is difficult. And so embracing him and his identity, and also reminding him that we don't have to let people with negative views dictate our lives, is important to me," said Robillard. And in front of the spot where all that evil took place on Airline Highways, now sits a small memorial for the three officers, with their pictures on it, a wreath and balloons. (WAFB)

Back at Robillard’s home, she hopes the signs can somehow bring her small part of the city together, and folks can unite around a common theme, that we’re all not so different after all.

“I hope it just makes them smile. I hope that it just encourages them to take a deep breath, self-reflect, let go of any negative ideas or thoughts that could be holding them back for the day, and release the potential that they have,” said Robillard.

If anyone is interested in purchasing a sign, you can reach out to the Montrell Lyle Jackson Foundation on social media, or send an e-mail to Mljfoundation@gmail.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.