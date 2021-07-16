LSU’s AJ Labas signs free agent deal with Twins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU pitcher AJ Labas has signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins. He will be assigned to a team in the minor league system.

Last season, Labas went 4-2 with a 5.55 ERA, striking out 74 batters over 86 innings pitched, allowing 104 hits. For his career, Labas made 33 appearances for the Tigers during his career with 29 starts and went 11-6 with a 4.56 ERA, striking out 126 batters, over 165.2 innings, allowing 174 hits.

A product of Fleming Island, Fla. Labas was named a 2018 Collegiate Baseball All-American, coming out of high school in 2017 he was drafted in the 17 round by the New York Mets.

Labas threw the first complete game by an LSU pitcher in three years when the Tigers defeated No. 9 Ole Miss, limiting them to two runs on 10 hits and striking out six.

