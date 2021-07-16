Baton Rouge Police investigating fatal shooting on Bank Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

The fatal shooting happened on Thursday, July 15 around 4:30 p.m in the 4700 block of Bank Street.

49-year-old Percy Parker, Jr. was located in his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Parker was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a white Honda.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

