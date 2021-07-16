Ask the Expert
Alvin Dark apartment complex fire displaces several

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire at an apartment complex on Alvin Dark Avenue Thursday displaced a total of ten people, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

A spokesperson with the department says firefighters responded to a fire at Tiger Plaza Apartment Homes located in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Ave. just after 9 p.m. July 15. EMS, BRPD, Entergy and Red Cross also responded.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming out of a unit on the ground level, officials have confirmed.

The flames were starting to impact the units upstairs. Crews were able to enter the apartment and contain the fire to the room that it was in.

The rest of the apartment and three other units sustained smoke damage, according to BRFD.

Red Cross was on scene to help the ten occupants that were displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. This investigation remains ongoing.

