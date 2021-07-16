Ask the Expert
2021 Baton Rouge Blues Fest announces lineup

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The following information comes from the Baton Rouge Blues Fest:

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation proudly brings the annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival to downtown Baton Rouge Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., located in and around Galvez Plaza and North Boulevard. A line-up video was posted today.

The free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival will feature internationally recognized performers and local blues legends alike, including:

Robert Finley

Kenny Neal

Nikki Hill

Jonathon Boogie Long

Sam Hogan & The Rhythm Ramblers

Lil Ray Neal

Alabama Slim

Smokehouse & Mamie Porter

Little Jimmy Reed

Josh Garrett

Erica Falls (Live After 5 on 9.17.21)

Lilli Lewis Project

And more….

The Baton Rouge Blues Festival & Foundation is releasing a commemorative pin celebrating the 2021 Baton Rouge Blues Festival. By purchasing this pin, attendees have an opportunity to invest in the future of the Baton Rouge Blues Festival and the swamp blues legacy. Pins will be available for purchase through the festival for a $10 donation. Additionally, the 2021 commemorative poster, designed by Baton Rouge-based artist, Krist Norsworthy, will be available for purchase on the festival’s website in early August.

A Spotify playlist of the featured performers is available here.

While the festival is still free to the general public, we offer a VIP Experience Pass for those who want a little lagniappe. Passes are on sale now here .

The VIP Experience Pass is $125. Each pass includes complimentary food and beverages, a private bar and bathrooms, exclusive area to mingle, dance, or sit and watch the festivities.

