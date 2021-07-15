Ask the Expert
WANTED: Man accused of molesting juvenile

Justin Williamson
Justin Williamson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a man who is accused of molesting a juvenile.

Deputies say Justin Williamson, 58, is wanted on two counts of molestation of a juvenile.

Anyone with any information on Williamson’s whereabouts is asked to call 225-344-7867 (STOP) or through the Crime Stoppers website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the anonymous P3 Tips app.

