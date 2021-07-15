SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Lutcher Bulldogs

LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - The team that wears purple and gold and has put out talent like Jontre’ Kirklin and Jarvis Landry, to name just a couple of LSU Tigers, is the topic of Sportsline Summer Camp on Wednesday, July 14.

The Lutcher Bulldogs continued their 7-on-7 work Wednesday morning at East St. John High School. Sixth-year head coach Dwain Jenkins is enjoying the progress, even with star quarterback D’Wayne’ Winfield away on this occasion playing some summer basketball.

“We’ve had a good year of 7-on-7, which is probably one of the things we missed before last year, with the COVID and the COVID precautions,” said Jenkins. “And I feel it really hindered the progress of some of our skilled guys. Today was the last day. It was great to get the last one in.”

Winfield rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season and 17 touchdowns, while passing for another 756 and six more scores.

