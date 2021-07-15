SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Ascension Catholic Bulldogs

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs and new head coach Chris Schexnayder are the next stop on the tour of high school football with Sportsline Summer Camp.

Schexnayder was promoted to the top job after a decade in Donaldsonville as an assistant.

“You know, I’ve been here for so long and what’s funny is our kids that are juniors now, I started teaching them when they were in the third grade,” said Schexnayder. “So, it’s real nice. I get to see them grow up through their whole school career and then, you know, they get to play football for me now, so...”

Schnexnayder inherits a team missing just four seniors that had an undefeated regular season, averaging 43 points a game but suffered a one-point first round upset loss in the playoffs.

