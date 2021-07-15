Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin suspends Louisiana Commission on Integrity and Voting Meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Tuesday, July 15 he is suspending the Louisiana Commission on Election Integrity and Voting due to the passing of Act 480 by the Louisiana Legislature during the 2021 regular session.

“I sincerely thank Chairman Quentin Dastugue and all members of this commission for their willingness to serve,” Ardoin said. “However, at this time, my staff and I must focus on supporting the important work of studying Louisiana’s next voting system as mandated by statute. I look forward to re-assembling the Commission on Election Integrity and Voting in the future following the issuance of the VSC’s report to the Governor, the Legislature and myself.”

Sec. Ardoin says more information about the inaugural meeting and schedule of the Voting System Commission will be forthcoming.

