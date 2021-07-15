Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin suspends Louisiana Commission on Integrity and Voting Meeting

File photo of people voting in Louisiana.
File photo of people voting in Louisiana.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Tuesday, July 15 he is suspending the Louisiana Commission on Election Integrity and Voting due to the passing of Act 480 by the Louisiana Legislature during the 2021 regular session.

“I sincerely thank Chairman Quentin Dastugue and all members of this commission for their willingness to serve,” Ardoin said. “However, at this time, my staff and I must focus on supporting the important work of studying Louisiana’s next voting system as mandated by statute. I look forward to re-assembling the Commission on Election Integrity and Voting in the future following the issuance of the VSC’s report to the Governor, the Legislature and myself.”

Sec. Ardoin says more information about the inaugural meeting and schedule of the Voting System Commission will be forthcoming.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage
Derwin Hamilton
Man sets girlfriend, his nephew on fire, killing child, according to fire marshal’s office
COVID-19 Delta Variant
Delta variant and lack of vaccinations leads to more hospitalizations in Louisiana
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion
Hundreds of thousands of La. residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion

Latest News

FBI Unknown Individual - John Doe 44
FBI: Can you ID this man? He may have info on a child victim
John Doe 44
FBI takes ‘John Doe 44’ into custody as part of sexual exploitation investigation
COVID Breakthrough cases
COVID ‘breakthrough’ cases claim more than two dozen lives in Louisiana
Lawmakers vote on veto session
Lawmakers vote on veto session