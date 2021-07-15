Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

REPORT: Coach Johnson hires Marc Wanaka to complete staff

LSU Baseball
LSU Baseball Head Coach
LSU Baseball Head Coach
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has completed his coaching staff with the hiring of Arizona baseball’s Marc Wanaka. Wanaka will serve as the volunteer assistant coach and will assist with the offense according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

Wanaka has spent the last six seasons with the Wildcats and spent eight seasons total including two seasons at Nevada. Last week coach Johnson hired Arizona State’s Jason Kelly as their new pitching coach and they hired Dallas Baptist’s Dan Fitzgerald as their recruiting coordinator.

During their time together at Arizona Wanaka and Coach Johnson never posted a team batting average lower than .285. Last season, the Wildcats led the nation in multiple categories including hits with 737, doubles with 145 and triples with 30. Arizona ranked No. 4 in the nation in team batting average with a .325 mark.

RELATED STORIES:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL
Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday...
Services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage

Latest News

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is going against Max Johnson for the starting job.
LSU gearing up for UCLA game with summer workouts
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Mo’ Money: Sha’Carri Richardson offered $250K deal with vaping company
The university rolled out brand new logos today that will be used by both the school and its...
Southeastern gets ‘new look’ with unveiling of new logos
Jags land commitment from Marietta, Ga. quarterback