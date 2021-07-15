Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Rain chances trending higher once again

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After slightly less rain coverage on Wednesday, rain chances will be trending higher once again today and into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 15(WAFB)

As we continue to mention, the local area remains situated between high pressure centers located to our east and west, leaving the door open for daily rounds of showers and t-storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 15(WAFB)

For today, only isolated showers are expected through the morning hours, but scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will develop by this afternoon as highs climb to around 90°. Widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, but localized downpours could produce 1″ to 2″ or more in a relatively short amount of time. Best rain chances from metro Baton Rouge northward will hold off until the mid to late afternoon hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 15(WAFB)

The pattern largely remains unchanged into the weekend, with daily rain chances running 50% to 60%. Highs will still climb to near 90° on most days before rains develop and heat index values could top 100° at times in some neighborhoods.

DOWNLOAD THE WAFB FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

Into next week, rains are only expected to become more widespread and potentially a little heavier at times. A cold front will approach from the north by early next week before likely stalling somewhere in our general vicinity. That will lead to several days of elevated rain chances and locally heavy downpours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 15(WAFB)

The 7-day rainfall outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows 2 to 3 of inches of rain on average, with locally higher amounts possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 15(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage
Derwin Hamilton
Man sets girlfriend, his nephew on fire, killing child, according to fire marshal’s office
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
COVID-19 Delta Variant
Delta variant and lack of vaccinations leads to more hospitalizations in Louisiana
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, July 14
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, July 14
WAFB 9NEWS at Noon: First Alert Weather Weds. July 14
WAFB 9NEWS at Noon: First Alert Weather Weds. July 14
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Storm chances rebound for end of workweek
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 14 - 6 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 14 - 6 a.m.