Rain chances trending higher once again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After slightly less rain coverage on Wednesday, rain chances will be trending higher once again today and into the weekend.

As we continue to mention, the local area remains situated between high pressure centers located to our east and west, leaving the door open for daily rounds of showers and t-storms.

For today, only isolated showers are expected through the morning hours, but scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will develop by this afternoon as highs climb to around 90°. Widespread heavy rainfall is not expected, but localized downpours could produce 1″ to 2″ or more in a relatively short amount of time. Best rain chances from metro Baton Rouge northward will hold off until the mid to late afternoon hours.

The pattern largely remains unchanged into the weekend, with daily rain chances running 50% to 60%. Highs will still climb to near 90° on most days before rains develop and heat index values could top 100° at times in some neighborhoods.

Into next week, rains are only expected to become more widespread and potentially a little heavier at times. A cold front will approach from the north by early next week before likely stalling somewhere in our general vicinity. That will lead to several days of elevated rain chances and locally heavy downpours.

The 7-day rainfall outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows 2 to 3 of inches of rain on average, with locally higher amounts possible.

