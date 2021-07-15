Mayor Broome announces July 17 as Law Enforcement Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced Saturday, July 17 Law Enforcement Memorial Day.

I signed a proclamation declaring July 17, 2021 as Law Enforcement Memorial Day.



This will mark the 5 year anniversary of the ambush of 6 law enforcement officers; 3 of which lost their lives, and 3 are still recovering from this tragedy. May we never forget their sacrifices. pic.twitter.com/2VeReiSYsx — Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) July 15, 2021

Saturday will mark the 5 year anniversary of the ambush of the six law enforcement officers, three of which lost their lives, and three are still recovering.

Baton Rouge Police Department lost two of their own Matthew Gerald and Montrell Jackson and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lost deputy Brad Garafola.

The 3 law enforcement officers injured are Chad Montgomery, Bruce Simmons, and Nick Tullier.

May we never forget their sacrifices.

