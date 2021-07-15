Mayor Broome announces July 17 as Law Enforcement Memorial Day
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced Saturday, July 17 Law Enforcement Memorial Day.
Saturday will mark the 5 year anniversary of the ambush of the six law enforcement officers, three of which lost their lives, and three are still recovering.
Baton Rouge Police Department lost two of their own Matthew Gerald and Montrell Jackson and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lost deputy Brad Garafola.
The 3 law enforcement officers injured are Chad Montgomery, Bruce Simmons, and Nick Tullier.
