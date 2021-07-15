Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Mama bear, cubs go for a swim at Calif. beach

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) - A mama bear and her cubs were caught on camera having some fun in the sun.

The bears were spotted taking a dip and playing in the water at a California beach.

KOLO reported that there have been many bear sightings in the area for weeks. Some have even been spotted raiding picnic supplies.

No violent confrontations between the bears and people have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL
Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday...
Services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pitches huge budget, says Dems will ‘get a lot done’
President Biden is going all-in on infrastructure, making his rounds selling proposals to...
Biden makes rare trip to Capitol Hill pushing infrastructure
The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood,...
GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk
15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage