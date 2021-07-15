Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LOL face: Most popular emoji on planet

The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.
The LOL face is the most popular emoji on the planet.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The debate is over.

The “laugh out loud” face is officially the most popular emoji in the world.

Software maker Adobe surveyed more than 7,000 people across several countries and the LOL face ranked No. 1.

The “thumbs up” emoji came in second, followed by the “red heart” emoji.

Rounding out the Top 5 were the flirtatious “wink and kiss” and “sad face with a tear” emojis.

These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.
These are the Top 5 emojis, according to an Adobe survey.(Source: Emojipedia, CNN)

Adobe released the findings ahead of World Emoji Day on Saturday.

Based on the report, 90% of emoji users believe the modern-day hieroglyphs make it easier for them to express themselves.

More than half say emojis positively impact their mental health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage
Derwin Hamilton
Man sets girlfriend, his nephew on fire, killing child, according to fire marshal’s office
COVID-19 Delta Variant
Delta variant and lack of vaccinations leads to more hospitalizations in Louisiana
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion
Hundreds of thousands of La. residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion

Latest News

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges Americans to find COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Biden, Harris herald 'historic' child tax payments
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden discussed the child tax credit...
Child tax credit starts hitting US families’ bank accounts
LSU athletes head to Tokyo for the Olympics
LSU athletes head to Tokyo for the Olympics