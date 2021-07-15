Ask the Expert
Gov. signs bill in honor of 102-year-old animal activist

Holly Reynolds
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman who’s been fighting for animals in need for the past 60 years was celebrated on Wednesday, July 14.

Holly Reynolds, 102, has lobbied for stronger bills and tougher penalties against animal abusers. She spent most of her life volunteering and donating to local animal charities.

The Humane Society of Louisiana asked lawmakers to recognize Reynolds by passing a resolution in her honor during the 2021 legislative session. It passed unanimously and was signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

She also formed three organizations to help rescued stray dogs and cats, including Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) in Baton Rouge.

