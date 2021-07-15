EBR mayor’s office plans to help homeowners fix up houses damaged in 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Region is nearing the five-year mark of rebuilding from the 2016 flood and there are still properties in the area with significant damage.

Starting Friday, July 16, certain homeowners will get a letter from the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome stating it’s time to get those houses fixed, lifted, or even possibly torn down.

Broome says about 1,700 letters will be sent out between now and the end of this year with the first batch of 300 going out Friday. One thing the mayor’s office wants to emphasize is the measures are meant to keep all homes safer.

“These letters will include information on how recipients can create a plan of action to address their properties,” said Broome.

The mayor’s office is targeting homes that meet these qualifications:

Your home is located in a special flood hazard area

The home is below the established base flood elevation

The cost to repair the damage from the 2016 flood has been estimated at 50% or greater than the value of your home

“So, FEMA has asked us to make sure those substantial damaged properties from 2016 are in compliance with their requirements so that we can sustain flood insurance,” added Broome.

Some of the recommendations may include elevating, demolishing, or relocating the home outside of the high-risk flood area but that does not necessarily mean folks have to leave their home. There will be an extended time for people to make preparations and even apply for finical assistance.

“So, the part of the process is going to be applying for assistance from FEMA, other federal grants, and funding opportunities,” said Rachel Lambert, EBR’s director of development and floodplain administrator. “That’s what the specialists are here to help with.”

Homeowners who receive a letter are encouraged to reach out to the mayor’s office. There will be contact information included in the letter to pair folks up with a specialist to decide how best to take care of their home.

“We want you to call, we want you to call the number, email us, and visit our website. Help us help you. That’s the message here,” added Lambert.

Homeowners do have the option to file an appeal if they believe those preventative steps have already been taken and are up to date. However, regardless, the mayor wants this to be a collaborative effort to keep everyone on the same page and homes able to withstand flooding.

If you have any further questions, you can email the mayor’s office - floods@brla.gov - or visit its website for more details.

