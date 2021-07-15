Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Crews removing Mercedes-Benz name from Superdome

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crews worked Thursday morning to remove the “Mercedes-Benz” letters from the Superdome as the naming rights contract expired.

Earlier this year, Fox 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported the Saints had struck a deal with Caesars Entertainment to take over the contract.

Duncan says the deal would give Caesars naming rights for two decades.

It’s unclear what the actual name of the facility will become, but the venue’s iconic “Superdome” brand will likely stay.

More: Superdome renovations promise improved game, fan experience

Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.(WVUE)

The deal will reportedly pay the Saints $10 million annually over the next 20 years.

The German automaker chose not the renew its agreement after landing a deal for renaming the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage
Derwin Hamilton
Man sets girlfriend, his nephew on fire, killing child, according to fire marshal’s office
COVID-19 Delta Variant
Delta variant and lack of vaccinations leads to more hospitalizations in Louisiana
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion
Hundreds of thousands of La. residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion

Latest News

Saints training camp to be open to the public
Saints training camp to be open to the public
New Orleans Saints release 2021 training camp schedule
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an...
REPORT: Ramcyzk signs massive contract extension
Mike Hoss announced as 'Voice of the Saints'
Mike Hoss named ‘Voice of the Saints’