Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.(Source: CNN, AMAZON)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Safety regulators are suing Amazon for not recalling hazardous products sold on its site, such as flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping giant stopped selling some of the faulty products, but it wants Amazon to do more, including issue recalls with the commission and destroy any of the goods sent back.  

Amazon said in a statement that it was “unclear” why the commission filed a lawsuit when the company already removed the “vast majority” of the hazardous products, notified customers, gave refunds and asked shoppers to destroy the products.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage
Derwin Hamilton
Man sets girlfriend, his nephew on fire, killing child, according to fire marshal’s office
COVID-19 Delta Variant
Delta variant and lack of vaccinations leads to more hospitalizations in Louisiana
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion
Hundreds of thousands of La. residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion

Latest News

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges Americans to find COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spoke out Thursday against COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general issues warning about COVID-19 misinformation
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak
Biden, Harris herald 'historic' child tax payments