Celebrate Christmas in July and support Baton Rouge businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There will be over 25 vendors, live music, food and drinks for a Christmas in July party Thursday.

The family-friendly event is happening at The Market at Circa 1857 on Government St. from 5 to 9 p.m. July 15.

The Market is hosting the event to bolster their “slow” period in sales. All the money made from sales will go back to businesses. All the money their vendors make that evening stays in their pockets.

Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House will be serving up some festive drinks and food.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.