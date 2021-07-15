Blackberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All great ice cream recipes begin with a basic custard such as this one. The addition of chocolate, herbs or fresh fruit convert this simple dessert into a magnificent creation. This version features fresh blackberries for a cool summer treat.

Prep Time: 6 Hours

Yields: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pints fresh black berries

1¼ cups sugar, divided

juice of ½ lemon

1½ cups half-and-half

5 egg yolks

1½ cups heavy whipping cream

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

Method:

In a saucepan over low heat, combine blackberries, ¼ cup sugar and lemon juice. Cook 20 minutes or until blackberries are broken down and syrupy. Pour mixture into a large bowl through a fine mesh strainer. Using a spoon, press out as much juice as possible from fruit then set juice aside to cool, discarding the blackberry pulp. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine half-and-half with remaining cup sugar, stirring to mix. In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks until pale and thick. Temper eggs by splashing a small amount of warm cream into the yolks, whisking constantly to prevent eggs from scrambling. Pour tempered yolks into saucepan, stirring gently. Cook over medium-low heat 5 minutes or until thick, stirring constantly. Pour heavy whipping cream into bowl with berries then add custard, stirring to combine. Cover and allow mixture to cool in refrigerator. Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. When it’s frozen, fold chocolate into ice cream. Transfer ice cream to a freezer-safe container and allow it to harden for 6 hours or overnight before serving.

