Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Blackberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

By Chef John Folse
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All great ice cream recipes begin with a basic custard such as this one. The addition of chocolate, herbs or fresh fruit convert this simple dessert into a magnificent creation. This version features fresh blackberries for a cool summer treat.

Prep Time: 6 Hours

Yields: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

2 pints fresh black berries

1¼ cups sugar, divided

juice of ½ lemon

1½ cups half-and-half

5 egg yolks

1½ cups heavy whipping cream

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

Method:

In a saucepan over low heat, combine blackberries, ¼ cup sugar and lemon juice. Cook 20 minutes or until blackberries are broken down and syrupy. Pour mixture into a large bowl through a fine mesh strainer. Using a spoon, press out as much juice as possible from fruit then set juice aside to cool, discarding the blackberry pulp. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine half-and-half with remaining cup sugar, stirring to mix. In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks until pale and thick. Temper eggs by splashing a small amount of warm cream into the yolks, whisking constantly to prevent eggs from scrambling. Pour tempered yolks into saucepan, stirring gently. Cook over medium-low heat 5 minutes or until thick, stirring constantly. Pour heavy whipping cream into bowl with berries then add custard, stirring to combine. Cover and allow mixture to cool in refrigerator. Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. When it’s frozen, fold chocolate into ice cream. Transfer ice cream to a freezer-safe container and allow it to harden for 6 hours or overnight before serving.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage
Derwin Hamilton
Man sets girlfriend, his nephew on fire, killing child, according to fire marshal’s office
COVID-19 Delta Variant
Delta variant and lack of vaccinations leads to more hospitalizations in Louisiana
Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion
Hundreds of thousands of La. residents set to receive money from Child Tax Credit Expansion

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up
Stirrin' It Up: Blackberry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream (July 15, 2021)
Stirrin It Up on Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Stirrin' It Up: Soft-shell crabs sautéed in crawfish butter (July 13, 2021)
Stirrin It Up on Thursday, July 8, 2021
Stirrin' It Up: Duo corn chowder with green chile and scallions (July 8, 2021)
Stirrin It Up on Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Stirrin' It Up: Summer melon and berry salad with watermelon vinaigrette (July 6, 2021)