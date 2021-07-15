Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish Planning Commission approves 2 new subdivisions just before moratorium starts

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A building moratorium will go into effect in Ascension Parish on Thursday, July 15, but two new developments slipped in Wednesday night and received approval from the Ascension Parish Planning Commission.

The subdivisions were approved by a 3-2 vote. They are Delaune Estates, a 200-lot subdivision in Prairieville, and Windermere Crossing, a 100-lot subdivision near Gonzales.

But just because they got approval, it doesn’t mean everyone is happy. The meeting wrapped up around 10 p.m. after hours of public comment.

