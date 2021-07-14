Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child’s school district stands

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2021-2022 school year is fast approaching, so what is the policy in your child’s school system when it comes to possibly have to wear a mask?

WAFB reached out to several school superintendents in the area, to see what the policies will be regarding masks in the Fall.

Right now, children 12 years and older and only able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

That leaves a lot of students without the ability to get vaccinated against COVID if they’d like to.

The CDC issued its guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools, saying, “Masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated. Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

Here is the latest guidance from each school system in our area:

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools:

“At this time, and in partnership with our healthcare leaders, the district is reviewing the possibility of allowing optional masking for those individuals who have been fully vaccinated. No final decision has been made. The district will continue to monitor the immunization rates, the number of Covid-19 cases, and the variants in our community,” stated Stacey Dupre, Chief Officer for Support and Special Projects.

All future decisions and guidance will be made with our Health Advisory Committee comprised of doctors from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, regional epidemiologists, and representatives from the Louisiana Department of Health.

At this point in time, EBRPSS will still require physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols, continued contact tracing, and handwashing, in accordance with CDC and LDH guidance.

The currently required guidance from the LDOE and LDH will expire on June 30, 2021. The EBRPSS will continue to follow the same guidance in place over the course of the school year and summer enrichment until the close of summer activities. Final Guidance for the 2021 – 2022 school year will be communicated by August 3, 2021.

Livingston Parish Public Schools:

“Masks are optional K-12,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy.

Ascension Parish Schools:

“Face Coverings on school property (indoors or outdoors): Face coverings are not prohibited but are not required. Ascension Public Schools encourages all students, staff, and adults to consult with their personal physician or health care provider for further guidance on the necessity of a face covering as it pertains to their individual condition and health care needs. Face coverings are required on buses per Presidential Executive Order,” said Jackie Tisdell, Public Information Officer for Ascension Parish Schools.

Central Community School System:

“As of today, we are not requiring masks,” said Jason Fountain, superintendent of Central Community School System.

West Baton Rouge Parish Schools:

“We are not mandating masks in West Baton Rouge Parish,” said Wes Watts, superintendent of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools.

Iberville Parish School System:

Masks will be optional in our schools and facilities. We do encourage those not vaccinated to wear face-covering. We are still reviewing guidance for face coverings on the buses due to the president’s executive order.

St. Helena Parish School District:

Masks will be optional for our parents in St. Helena. Our parents will make the decision if they want their student to wear a mask.

Diocese of Baton Rouge:

Catholic School Policy for Returning to School 2021-22

Face Masks: Anyone who provides the school with acceptable medical verification that they have fully completed the vaccination protocol does not have to wear a face mask while on campus or at a school event. All unvaccinated adults and students in Grade 3 – 12 must wear face masks while indoors, including classrooms. While outdoors, students and adults do not need to mask if they adhere to physical distancing of 6-feet or more.

West Feliciana Superintendent Hollis Milton told WAFB he could get that information to us by Thursday.

East Feliciana Superintendent Keisha Netterville has not responded to our e-mail yet.

