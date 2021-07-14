Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in death of woman struck by stray bullet near US Naval Academy

Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was...
Michelle Jordan Cummings, of Houston, was fatally shot outside a Maryland hotel where she was staying while helping her son get settled in at the U.S. Naval Academy.(Source: GoFundMe)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WAFB) - Annapolis Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the death of Michelle Cummings.

RELATED STORIES:

Family of woman killed by stray bullet near US Naval Academy want to bury her in Baton Rouge

Cummings was killed by a stray bullet back in June while she attending her son’s Naval Academy signing.

Angelo Harrod has been charged with first and second-degree murder charges in Cummings’ death. He is also being charged with two counts of attempted murder for the incident that lead to her death.

Angelo Harrod
Angelo Harrod(CBS Baltimore)

Police believe one bullet missed its intended target, two people in an SUV and went through a wooded area, hitting Cummings while she sat on the patio of a hotel.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL
Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday...
Services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
More than 90 percent of Tucson families will receive full amount
Congressman holding town halls on child tax credit monthly payments

Latest News

Derwin Hamilton
Man sets girlfriend, his nephew on fire, killing child, according to fire marshal’s office
The Diocese of Baton Rouge has released its policies related to COVID-19 for the return to...
Diocese of Baton Rouge announces COVID policies for Catholic schools
POLL: If you were diagnosed with COVID in the past, will you get vaccinated?
Monalita Allen, a 57-year-old mentally challenged woman, was last seen in Baton Rouge on...
BRPD: Missing woman with memory loss found safe in New Roads