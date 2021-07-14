Ask the Expert
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Catholic Bears

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High is missing two state championships and all but two of its coaches from last season’s title run have been stripped by LHSAA sanctions for rules violations.

But many of the Bears’ star players are still around, as new head coach David Simoneaux and his staff take over in 2021. It’s a staff that includes five guys with ties to his alma mater, Parkview Baptist.

Simoneaux inherited the program from Gabe Fertitta in the spring and started evaluating a triple-digit roster of 128 players, so the cupboard’s not bare by any stretch of the imagination.

On offense, running backs Tae Nicholas and Corey Singleton return as seniors who have already seen plenty of playing time for a Division I powerhouse that’s reached the finals four straight seasons.

And even though forced into action as a freshman, quarterback Daniel Beale excelled at targeting star receivers Shelton Sampson and Tre’ Benson.

Benson, who was big in the title game against Byrd, said the line led by prize recruit, Emory Jones, and the defense, as a whole, can hold up their ends of the bargain.

