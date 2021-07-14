REPORT: LSU adds SELU pitcher Trey Shaffer
LSU Baseball
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson and company have added their fourth transfer player this off-season, this time in Southeastern southpaw Trey Shaffer. Shaffer announced the decision via Twitter, he has one year of eligibility remaining.
A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Shaffer became a full-time pitcher in 2020 and during the 2021 season he had a 4.95 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 40 innings pitched allowing 35 hits. During the 2020 COVID shortened season, Shaffer went 3-1 and boasted a 1.23 ERA over 22 innings pitched. He struck out 32 batters and allowed eight hits.
His 2020 season performance earned him multiple preseason honors including a 2021 first-team preseason All-Southland Conference selection. The Tigers are returning veteran pitchers Devin Fontenot and Ma’Khail Hilliard next season. They also added right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman.
RELATED STORIES:
- EXCLUSIVE: New LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson grants 1-on-1 interview
- Pair of LSU outfielders announce return for next season
- LSU’s Devin Fontenot announces return for final season
- Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard returning for fifth season
- LSU hires Jason Kelly as pitching coach
- REPORT: Tigers add third transfer player, pitcher Eric Reyzelman
- REPORT: LSU lands Samford catcher, Slidell native Tyler McMancus
- DBU’s Dan Fitzgerald to join Jay Johnson at LSU
- LSU adds Arizona All-American Jacob Berry
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.