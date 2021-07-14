POLL: If you were diagnosed with COVID in the past, will you get vaccinated?

Ask the Expert
(WBRC)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unvaccinated patients make up the vast majority of all COVID-19 cases and top officials say Louisiana is second to last in people who have received a vaccine.

Louisiana is currently experiencing widespread increases in the spread of COVID-19. Since early May, 19,200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported among Louisiana residents, with 94% of these cases occurring among individuals who were not fully vaccinated. On July 13, LDH announced 9 additional COVID-19 deaths; all individuals were unvaccinated.

WAFB’s Breanne Bizette is tracking this story and will have a full update on later broadcasts.

