POLL: If you were diagnosed with COVID in the past, will you get vaccinated?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unvaccinated patients make up the vast majority of all COVID-19 cases and top officials say Louisiana is second to last in people who have received a vaccine.

Louisiana is currently experiencing widespread increases in the spread of COVID-19. Since early May, 19,200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported among Louisiana residents, with 94% of these cases occurring among individuals who were not fully vaccinated. On July 13, LDH announced 9 additional COVID-19 deaths; all individuals were unvaccinated.

