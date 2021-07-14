New Orleans Saints release 2021 training camp schedule

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Saints released their 2021 Training Camp schedule with seven practices scheduled to be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

The first practice that is open to the public will take place on Friday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m.

All bleacher seating will again be covered and misted, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable experience. Upgraded concession and merchandise sales options will once again be available to fans.

While proof of vaccination is not required to attend training camp and masks are not required, the Saints encourage fans who are not vaccinated to wear them while attending practices.

Player autographs and personal interactions/photos will not be available in 2021 due to NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

Tickets for the practices open to the public are free, but capacity is limited.

Gates will open to the public 45 minutes prior to each practice.

Fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com.

Saints season ticketholders can register for training camp tickets on Wednesday, July 21. Season ticket waiting list members may register on Thursday, July 22 and the general public can register on Friday, July 23.

“We continue to appreciate the support of our fans and are excited to be able to welcome them back to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in 2021,” said Owner Gayle Benson. “Our fans have always given our players a boost as they prepare for this season and everyone in our organization is thrilled to see that return. Training camp is a unique opportunity for our fans to get an up close view of the how the coaches and players prepare and we want them to be as comfortable and safe as possible.”

“We are excited to begin training camp and see our fans back in the stands this summer,” said Executive VP/General Manager Mickey Loomis. “We know that the competition will be competitive as it is each year and there is a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we are ready to get going and underway.”

All training camp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions.

Free public parking is available in the New Orleans Gold Rugby stadium (The Gold Mine on Airline, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA) in Lot B and is based on availability. Complimentary shuttle service from the parking lots to the practice field entrance is provided for all practices.

