LSU track and field’s JuVaughn Harrison named finalist for The Bowerman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU track and field star JuVaughn Harrison has been named as a finalist for The Bowerman.

The Bowerman is collegiate track and field’s highest honor.

Finalist for #TheBowerman | Mr. Jumps



▪️ JuVaughn Harrison

▪️ 4 NCAA Event Titles This Year

▪️ 3 SEC Event Titles This Year



📰 https://t.co/fRDG6tMJBo#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/9Fuy7Bfy0j — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) July 14, 2021

Harrison, ad a historic final season in the Purple and Gold for LSU as he brought home four individual national titles and helped LSU win the men’s outdoor team national title as well. He competed 16 times in the season and won 14 event titles. He went a perfect 8-0 in high jump competitions and recorded a record of 6-2 in the long jump.

He owns all four LSU school records in the high jump and long jump for both indoors and outdoors, and he set three collegiate all-time top-10 marks.

Harrison’s four LSU school records are listed as follows – he owns two of them outright and the other two he shares. The two outright school records he owns are the indoor long jump (27′ 8.25″/8.45 meters) and outdoor high jump (7′ 8.75″/2.36 meters). The two he shares are the indoor high jump (7′ 6.50″/2.30 meters) with Tom Lange, and the outdoor long jump (27′ 9.50″/8.47 meters) with John Moffitt; he just set his outdoor PR of 27′ 9.50″ at the end of June to win the U.S. title.

Harrison, aka Mr. Jump becomes the fourth LSU athlete to be named a finalist for The Bowerman joining Kimberlyn Duncan (x2), Sha’Carri Richardson, and Mondo Duplantis. LSU has never had a male athlete win The Bowerman, which dates back to 2009, but both Duncan (2012) and Richardson (2019) have won it on the women’s side.

Mr. Jump will also be competing in the 2020 Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo.

Harrison is a finalist alongside Oregon’s Cole Hocker and Arizona State’s Turner Washington. The Bowerman will be awarded on December 17 at the USTFCCCA Convention in Orlando, Florida. Fans have a chance to factor into voting for the winner and can visit http://thebowerman.org/vote.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.