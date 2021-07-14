A little less rain in today’s forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While we still see no signs of significantly drier weather in our forecast anytime soon, today’s rain chances are expected to be slightly lower than what we’ve seen in recent days.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, July 14. (WAFB)

The morning hours should be mainly dry, but by this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop as temperatures climb into the low 90s for most. I’ve got today’s rain chances posted at 40%, with best chances again during the mid to late afternoon hours.

The slight lull in rain chances today will be short-lived, with storm chances rebounding to 60% for both Thursday and Friday. As we’ve seen in recent days, rainfall on any given day should be manageable for most locations, but locally heavier storms could produce 1 to 2 inches or more of rainfall in a short amount of time. Otherwise, temperatures will be near normal, with morning lows in the low to mid 70s, and highs in the low 90s.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, July 14. (WAFB)

Weekend rain chances may again see a very slight decrease (to 40%-50%) before more widespread rainfall returns next week. A cool front is expected to approach from the north during the early to mid part of next week, leading to even higher rain chances and perhaps a somewhat higher risk of locally heavy rainfall.

WPC precipitation forecast as of through Wednesday, July 21. (WAFB)

I’ve got rain chances at 60% or better for the majority of next week as we get stuck in yet another unsettled pattern. The rainfall outlook suggests totals of 1.0″ to 2.5″ will be common over the next 7 days, with locally higher amounts all but a certainty.

