Lake Urgent Care expands drive-thru testing for RSV, other illnesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As COVID-19 numbers appear to dip, there’s a new virus on the rise that’s impacting a lot of people across the Capital Region.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is rising at a rapid rate across Louisiana and sending hundreds of babies to the hospital. It’s the same scene in different states across the south.

In response, Lake After Hours Urgent Care is taking a page out of their COVID playbook to help diagnose and treat this virus, and other illnesses faster.

“If COVID has taught us one thing it’s that people really like drive-thru testing,” said Dr. Amy Kisner.

All that you need to do is set an appointment online, pull up, and a doctor will test you or your baby from the comfort of your car.

On top of that, Dr. Kisner says you can get tested for a few other ailments too the same way.

“Flu, strep, RSV, COVID rapid testing and we can also do some simple lab studies like urinalysis. Things of that nature for patients,” said Dr. Kisner.

Dr. Kisner says this drive-thru approach serves a number of benefits. This will help limit exposure for medical staff and other patients, free up the hospital for other work, and allow doctors to test a lot of people quickly.

This also gives patients a different option if they still aren’t comfortable with stepping inside a doctor’s office yet.

“You may be having some cold symptoms, or you had an exposure at daycare and your child needs a test, you won’t need to go in and wait behind someone that needs an arm full of stitches. So that procedure might take quite a bit of time and you would be behind them in line waiting where we can see you by video from the comfort of your home and schedule you right through the drive-thru,” said Dr. Kisner.

