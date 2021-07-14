Ask the Expert
La. Dept. of Education releases COVID guidance for next school year

The Louisiana Department of Education has released guidance for schools heading into the next...
The Louisiana Department of Education has released guidance for schools heading into the next school year. (Photo source: WLOX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Education Department released 16 pages worth of COVID guidance for the next school year, which is called, “Ready to Achieve!”

It includes a lot of the same safety measures many have come to expect and falls in line with what the CDC says schools should do: some social distancing, washing hands, and encouraging mask-wearing for anyone who hasn’t gotten a COVID shot.

2021-2022 SCHOOL OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES

Guidelines within the document address the following mitigation measures to prevent COVID-19 in school settings:

  • Group sizes within classroom settings should be determined by the CDC’s most recent recommendation of 3 feet physical distance between students.
  • Policies related to the use of facial coverings within the school setting should be adopted by local school governing authorities. LDH’s current recommendation, based on CDC guidelines, is that all unvaccinated adults and students in grades 3 through 12 should wear a face covering to the greatest extent possible and practical within the local community context.

Many districts in the Capital Region have already released their own plans on what children can expect. Parents are urged to reach out to their school district with any questions.

