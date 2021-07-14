Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

La. DCFS: July 14 P-EBT and SNAP benefits delayed to July 15

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Technical issues have delayed P-EBT and SNAP benefits for some Louisiana residents.

A notice about technical issues was posted earlier in the day, but as of Wednesday afternoon, those issues have been resolved.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, people who haven’t received their July 14 benefits should get them on July 15.

“The technical issues involving the issuance of benefits, including P-EBT and SNAP, have been resolved. All issuances that were scheduled to be available on P-EBT and SNAP cards today are scheduled to be available by tomorrow morning, July 15. We apologize for the delay.”

Meanwhile, DCFS launched a portal for parents to view their child’s P-EBT case. The Parent Portal can be found at: http://dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/pebt-parent-portal. If you have more than one child, you can repeat the steps to link multiple P-EBT cases to your CAFÉ account.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL
Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday...
Services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage

Latest News

15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Here’s why overriding governor’s vetoes won’t be so easy for Republicans
Ascension Parish building moratorium to go into effect Thursday
Ascension Parish building moratorium to go into effect Thursday
Overdose deaths in East Baton Rouge outpacing record set in 2020
Overdose deaths in East Baton Rouge outpacing record set in 2020
COVID-19 Delta Variant
Delta variant and lack of vaccinations leads to more hospitalizations in Louisiana