La. DCFS: July 14 P-EBT and SNAP benefits delayed to July 15

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Technical issues have delayed P-EBT and SNAP benefits for some Louisiana residents.

A notice about technical issues was posted earlier in the day, but as of Wednesday afternoon, those issues have been resolved.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, people who haven’t received their July 14 benefits should get them on July 15.

“The technical issues involving the issuance of benefits, including P-EBT and SNAP, have been resolved. All issuances that were scheduled to be available on P-EBT and SNAP cards today are scheduled to be available by tomorrow morning, July 15. We apologize for the delay.”

Meanwhile, DCFS launched a portal for parents to view their child’s P-EBT case. The Parent Portal can be found at: http://dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/pebt-parent-portal. If you have more than one child, you can repeat the steps to link multiple P-EBT cases to your CAFÉ account.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.