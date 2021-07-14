Ask the Expert
Jags land commitment from Marietta, Ga. quarterback

Southern Football
(Josh Auzenne (custom credit))
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars and head football coach Jason Rollins landed their first commitment for the class of 2022 in Marietta High School quarterback Tyler Hughes. Hughes announced his decision via Twitter on Monday, July 12.

Hughes, is a 6-foot-2, 200 pound prospect and threw for 3,250 yards and 30 touchdowns and added 550 yards on the ground with seven scores last season. According to Rivals.com Hughes has received offers from Eastern Kentucky and Western Carolina.

