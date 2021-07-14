Experts offer advice on self-defense, following recent carjacking and a spike in crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Following the recent carjacking at a local hospital and a spike in crime, what can you really do in certain situations to protect yourself?

Experts say it all depends on the situation and what you’re comfortable doing.

Self-defense isn’t a luxury, it’s a life skill because you never know what type of situation, you’re going to be in. At Bayou Jiu-Jitsu & Self Defense in Baton Rouge, they teach people how to be prepared for any situation and have some tips to keep in mind.

“That’s the number one thing in self-defense, always be aware of yourself, where you’re at, who’s around you, what’s going on,” said Kevin Bellard, owner and head instructor at Bayou Jiu-Jitsu.

While crime can happen anywhere and at any time, there are some things you can do to try and protect yourself.

“I mean, first thing I’m doing, I’m starting to slowly back up. What do you need, what do you want? If they’re trying to mug me, if they’re trying to steal something, I’m going to throw it away, I’m not going to hand it. I don’t want it near me, I don’t want it next to me, none of that stuff is worth the fight that we’re in,’ said Candice McDaniel, an instructor at Bayou Jiu-Jitsu.

The folks over at Bayou Jiu-Jitsu say you should do whatever the criminal tells you to do but run away from the situation if you can.

If it gets physical, that’s another story.

“So, as I lift my hands, that’s really doing nothing else except keeping them there. As I drop my hips off to the side, now I’m going to grab his legs, I step back behind him, and down he goes to the ground,” said McDaniel.

As her attacker goes down, she is now running for help.

But what if you’re walking to your car, and someone comes up and tries to hurt you.

“And he’s trying to steal my car, whatever. So, the first thing I want to do is, I’m out, and I’m gone. I’m tossing the keys, and I’m getting as far away as possible. So that he’s over there, I’m over here,” said McDaniel.

“Obviously, if it’s just you inside the car and someone is trying to carjack you, just let them have it, a car is not worth your life.

But this all changes if your children are in the backseat.

“So, he comes up, he’s opening the door, he’s going to try and drag me out. The first thing I want to do is, I want to kill the engine, and I’m taking the keys with me. So even as he pulls me out, I’m going to throw the keys away. “I’m circling around to the other side, I’m starting to yell, ‘Help, somebody’s stealing my car, my kids.’ Try to draw attention to us, so that either he’s busy or now he realizes this wasn’t worth his effort, and he’s out of here,” said McDaniel.

Those final three tips to remember: Keep your distance, be loud and try to draw attention, and try to get out of the situation by any means necessary.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a warning Monday to residents as a spike in carjackings has plagued the state, you can read more on his advice by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.