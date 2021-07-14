Dinosaur George Traveling Museum coming to Port Allen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen Community Center is traveling back in time, welcoming the Dinosaur George Traveling Museum.

It’s happening at 749 N. Jefferson Ave. on Wednesday, July 14, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The Dinosaur George Museum is one of the largest traveling dinosaur museums in the United States.

The Museum has more than 150 prehistoric artifacts worldwide, where exhibit experts will be available to answer dinosaur questions. Admission is free. The West Baton Rouge Department of Parks and Recreation sponsors the Museum’s visit.

There will be scavenger Hunt guides for students in grades K-6.

You can find information about the Museum and George Blasing here.

