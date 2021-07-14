Development, drainage set to dominate debate in Ascension and Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A day before a nine-month moratorium on new residential and commercial development takes effect in Ascension Parish, officials will reconsider two potential neighborhoods.

The Ascension Parish planning committee meets Wednesday at 6 p.m. The committee will discuss development of those neighborhoods, and other small scale divisions for families

In Livingston Parish, the Citizens Drainage Committee also meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

That committee will review a study on all the major waterways in the parish, and will take a look at retention ponds.

