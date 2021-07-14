Ask the Expert
Development, drainage set to dominate debate in Ascension and Livingston Parish

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A day before a nine-month moratorium on new residential and commercial development takes effect in Ascension Parish, officials will reconsider two potential neighborhoods.

The Ascension Parish planning committee meets Wednesday at 6 p.m. The committee will discuss development of those neighborhoods, and other small scale divisions for families

Click here for more on the agenda in Ascension Parish.

In Livingston Parish, the Citizens Drainage Committee also meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

That committee will review a study on all the major waterways in the parish, and will take a look at retention ponds.

Click here for more on the agenda in Livingston Parish.

