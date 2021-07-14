Ascension Parish building moratorium to go into effect Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The building moratorium goes into effect Thursday in Ascension Parish, but any development that gets approved tonight will be able to move forward with the building.

Ascension Parish leaders say that’s because the applications started before the temporary ban went in place.

As more families move to Ascension Parish the need for homes is growing.

“Nobody wants it,” Gonzales resident Patricia Peno said.

Some neighbors in Gonzales said the development is happening too fast.

“At the beginning, we had lots of room for growth like 15-20 years ago it was like ‘oh we’ve got lots of room, I problem,’ but now it’s gone on unchecked for so many years, we’re having problems,” Peno said.

In an effort to figure out how the parish is going to deal with drainage issues, which some say have occurred because of all the new development, the parish has issued a temporary ban on building.

“Whether it’s reviewing our fill ordinance, reviewing the drainage impact studies all of that that we had in there, we’re working towards those goals, we’re doing it right now,” Aaron Lawler, Ascension Parish council member for District 7 said.

The moratorium only applies to any new applications.

So any developments that began the application process before the moratorium, can still move forward with building if they are approved.

“If it’s not approved, it would be up to them if they want to appeal to the council,” Lawler said.

Peno said the development by her house is just not a good idea.

“The water, when it rains hard the bayou overflows and it gets close and if you cover 35 acres with concrete, there’s going to be more water,” Peno said.

Some of the developments up for approval tonight include a 100 lot subdivision in Gonzales and a 200 lot subdivision in Prairieville.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.