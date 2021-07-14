15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the carjacking of a nurse at the Our Lady of the Lake hospital parking garage on Friday, July 9.

Police say the teen was arrested on Wednesday, July 14 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office on the charge of armed robbery.

The juvenile will be booked in the Juvenile Detention Center, authorities say.

