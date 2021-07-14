Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

15-year-old arrested in connection with carjacking nurse at OLOL parking garage

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the carjacking of a nurse at the Our Lady of the Lake hospital parking garage on Friday, July 9.

RELATED: Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life

Police say the teen was arrested on Wednesday, July 14 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office on the charge of armed robbery.

The juvenile will be booked in the Juvenile Detention Center, authorities say.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting that occurred at at hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL
Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday...
Services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
More than 90 percent of Tucson families will receive full amount
Congressman holding town halls on child tax credit monthly payments

Latest News

Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child's school...
Will your child be required to wear a mask at school in the Fall? See where your child’s school district stands
JuVaughn Harrison
LSU track and field’s JuVaughn Harrison named finalist for The Bowerman
Derwin Hamilton
Man sets girlfriend, his nephew on fire, killing child, according to fire marshal’s office
The Diocese of Baton Rouge has released its policies related to COVID-19 for the return to...
Diocese of Baton Rouge announces COVID policies for Catholic schools