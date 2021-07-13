Ask the Expert
Will Wade adds Brandon Chambers to Tigers staff

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has added Brandon Chambers to the basketball coaching staff, head coach Will Wade announced on Tuesday, July 13.

Chambers will be the assistant to the head coach. He has served the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Texas Southern University in Houston under former LSU head coach Johnny Jones.

Chambers was a student coach at Virginia Common Wealth in 2011 when Wade was an assistant coach and the Rams reached the Final Four.

“We look forward to Brandon joining our staff at LSU,” said Wade. “I have known Brandon for 12 years and have watched him rise through the coaching ranks with great success. He brings a wealth of knowledge of the game and will have a tremendous impact on our program.”

Texas Southern was 17-8 last season, winning the SWAC Tournament and defeating Mount St. Mary’s, 60-52, in an NCAA First Four contest. Prior to his time at Texas Southern, he served three years at the University of Nevada.

